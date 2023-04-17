Is Five Below Inc. (FIVE) a good stock to buy now?

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) is 16.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $109.49 and a high of $220.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FIVE stock was last observed hovering at around $210.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.23%.

Currently trading at $206.00, the stock is 0.96% and 1.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -2.01% at the moment leaves the stock 26.55% off its SMA200. FIVE registered 16.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.26.

The stock witnessed a 3.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.37%, and is -0.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.60% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $11.70B and $3.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.94 and Fwd P/E is 30.02. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.15% and -6.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.00%).

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Five Below Inc. (FIVE) is a “Buy”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Five Below Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.30% this year.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.53M, and float is at 54.17M with Short Float at 7.60%.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Five Below Inc. (FIVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vellios Thomas,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Vellios Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 at a price of $219.15 per share for a total of $4.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Five Below Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 11 that Anderson Joel D (President & CEO) sold a total of 13,653 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 11 and was made at $218.97 per share for $2.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 90855.0 shares of the FIVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 11, Buggeln Catherine Elizabeth (Director) disposed off 2,253 shares at an average price of $218.04 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 7,141 shares of Five Below Inc. (FIVE).

Five Below Inc. (FIVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading -12.55% down over the past 12 months and Big Lots Inc. (BIG) that is -70.26% lower over the same period. Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) is -11.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.