Is Manchester United plc (MANU) a good stock to buy now?

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) is -5.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.41 and a high of $27.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MANU stock was last observed hovering at around $23.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.11% off its average median price target of $20.19 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.78% off the consensus price target high of $30.49 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -13.62% lower than the price target low of $19.38 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.02, the stock is -2.98% and -2.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.1 million and changing -4.80% at the moment leaves the stock 26.84% off its SMA200. MANU registered 57.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $82.82.

The stock witnessed a 4.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.29%, and is 1.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.05% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

Manchester United plc (MANU) has around 1035 employees, a market worth around $3.77B and $729.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.53% and -19.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

Manchester United plc (MANU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Manchester United plc (MANU) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Manchester United plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -700.10% this year.

Manchester United plc (MANU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 163.06M, and float is at 51.67M with Short Float at 6.00%.

Manchester United plc (MANU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) that is trading -36.35% down over the past 12 months and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) that is 74.51% higher over the same period.