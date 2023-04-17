Is Organon & Co. (OGN) a good stock to buy now?

Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) is -14.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.96 and a high of $39.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OGN stock was last observed hovering at around $23.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.65% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 0.83% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.80, the stock is 4.32% and -4.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -13.46% off its SMA200. OGN registered -31.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.23.

The stock witnessed a 10.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.16%, and is -0.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Organon & Co. (OGN) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $6.10B and $6.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.62 and Fwd P/E is 5.04. Profit margin for the company is 14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.55% and -39.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Organon & Co. (OGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Organon & Co. (OGN) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Organon & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.40% this year.

Organon & Co. (OGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 254.37M, and float is at 254.22M with Short Float at 2.70%.

Organon & Co. (OGN) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Organon & Co. (OGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 9 times.

Organon & Co. (OGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -7.82% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -22.44% lower over the same period. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is 21.63% up on the 1-year trading charts.