Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:JMIA Stock Is Going Next

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) is -8.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.79 and a high of $10.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JMIA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 1.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.95, the stock is -4.11% and -13.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -1.34% at the moment leaves the stock -40.23% off its SMA200. JMIA registered -66.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.48.

The stock witnessed a -4.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.43%, and is -2.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.76% over the week and 6.14% over the month.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has around 4484 employees, a market worth around $294.64M and $221.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 5.73% and -70.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-123.80%).

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jumia Technologies AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.80% this year.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.88M, and float is at 99.88M with Short Float at 10.94%.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -32.02% down over the past 12 months and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) that is 3.43% higher over the same period.