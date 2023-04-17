Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 88.8% Upside

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: KAL) is -84.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.31 and a high of $1478.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KAL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.8% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 88.8% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.12, the stock is -62.49% and -74.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -30.86% at the moment leaves the stock -98.99% off its SMA200. KAL registered -99.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -98.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.44.

The stock witnessed a -67.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -83.84%, and is -46.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 38.25% over the week and 26.57% over the month.

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) has around 438 employees, a market worth around $1.50M and $5.67M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -14.51% and -99.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.70%).

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kalera Public Limited Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -362.70% this year.

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.88M, and float is at 0.75M with Short Float at 3.16%.

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by de Jong Brent,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that de Jong Brent bought 3,840,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $0.13 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.64 million shares.