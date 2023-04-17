Linde plc (LIN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Linde plc (NYSE: LIN) is 10.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $262.47 and a high of $364.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LIN stock was last observed hovering at around $361.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.29% off its average median price target of $378.22 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.7% off the consensus price target high of $412.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -20.13% lower than the price target low of $299.39 for the same period.

Currently trading at $359.67, the stock is 2.89% and 4.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -0.63% at the moment leaves the stock 14.86% off its SMA200. LIN registered 14.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.04.

The stock witnessed a 8.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.35%, and is 0.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.39% over the week and 1.61% over the month.

Linde plc (LIN) has around 65010 employees, a market worth around $178.14B and $33.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.66 and Fwd P/E is 24.37. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.03% and -1.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Linde plc (LIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Linde plc (LIN) is a “Buy”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Linde plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.40% this year.

Linde plc (LIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 493.71M, and float is at 491.60M with Short Float at 0.73%.

Linde plc (LIN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Durbin Sean,the company’sExecutive VP, EMEA. SEC filings show that Durbin Sean sold 4,060 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $360.17 per share for a total of $1.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8432.0 shares.

Linde plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Hoyt Kelcey E (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 2,932 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $333.91 per share for $0.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6470.0 shares of the LIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Strauss David P (Executive VP, Chief HR Officer) disposed off 2,166 shares at an average price of $335.61 for $0.73 million. The insider now directly holds 20,582 shares of Linde plc (LIN).

Linde plc (LIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include C3.ai Inc. (AI) that is trading 7.46% up over the past 12 months and Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is 15.51% higher over the same period. Dow Inc. (DOW) is -10.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.