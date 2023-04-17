Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) is -1.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.16 and a high of $38.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRVI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.34% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 5.93% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.11, the stock is 1.92% and -2.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -23.36% off its SMA200. MRVI registered -61.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.89.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.25%, and is 3.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) has around 610 employees, a market worth around $3.52B and $883.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.66 and Fwd P/E is 29.89. Profit margin for the company is 24.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.04% and -62.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (47.80%).

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.00% this year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 131.63M, and float is at 109.03M with Short Float at 4.65%.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 3.14% up over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 34.66% higher over the same period.