Minim Inc. (MINM) down -52.45% since start of the year

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) is -52.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.08 and a high of $0.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MINM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $0.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.29% off the consensus price target high of $0.35 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 74.29% higher than the price target low of $0.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.09, the stock is -21.91% and -46.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing -14.86% at the moment leaves the stock -62.39% off its SMA200. MINM registered -87.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.80.

The stock witnessed a -25.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.93%, and is -6.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.41% over the week and 21.60% over the month.

Minim Inc. (MINM) has around 93 employees, a market worth around $5.02M and $50.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.69% and -88.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.60%).

Minim Inc. (MINM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Minim Inc. (MINM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Minim Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -506.00% this year.

Minim Inc. (MINM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.70M, and float is at 24.27M with Short Float at 2.85%.

Minim Inc. (MINM) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Minim Inc. (MINM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.

Minim Inc. (MINM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) that is trading 23.56% up over the past 12 months and Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) that is -35.64% lower over the same period.