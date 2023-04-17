My Size Inc. (MYSZ): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:MYSZ Stock Is Going Next

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) is -43.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.13 and a high of $12.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MYSZ stock was last observed hovering at around $1.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 48.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.54, the stock is -3.82% and -8.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.61 million and changing 4.05% at the moment leaves the stock -60.61% off its SMA200. MYSZ registered -79.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.09.

The stock witnessed a 19.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.00%, and is -3.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.08% over the week and 14.39% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 36.28% and -87.68% from its 52-week high.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for My Size Inc. (MYSZ) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.45M, and Short Float at -.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at My Size Inc. (MYSZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.