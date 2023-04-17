News Corporation (NWSA) down -4.40% since start of the year

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is -4.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.87 and a high of $22.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWSA stock was last observed hovering at around $17.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.0% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 18.92% higher than the price target low of $21.46 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.40, the stock is 3.52% and -1.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -1.25% at the moment leaves the stock -0.17% off its SMA200. NWSA registered -16.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.99.

The stock witnessed a 9.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.08%, and is 0.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

News Corporation (NWSA) has around 25500 employees, a market worth around $10.17B and $10.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.12 and Fwd P/E is 24.44. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.01% and -21.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

News Corporation (NWSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for News Corporation (NWSA) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

News Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.10% this year.

News Corporation (NWSA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 576.00M, and float is at 495.38M with Short Float at 2.26%.

News Corporation (NWSA) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at News Corporation (NWSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pitofsky David B,the company’sGeneral Counsel. SEC filings show that Pitofsky David B sold 23,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $17.23 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63956.0 shares.

News Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Pitofsky David B (General Counsel) sold a total of 82,028 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $18.73 per share for $1.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 87706.0 shares of the NWSA stock.

News Corporation (NWSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -14.73% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -14.76% lower over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is -32.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.