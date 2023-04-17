Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) is -22.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.68 and a high of $18.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OLPX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.13% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -0.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.03, the stock is -0.74% and -17.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing -2.18% at the moment leaves the stock -52.54% off its SMA200. OLPX registered -72.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.81.

The stock witnessed a 0.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.54%, and is -3.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.11% over the week and 4.52% over the month.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) has around 174 employees, a market worth around $2.69B and $704.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.42 and Fwd P/E is 12.21. Profit margin for the company is 34.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.51% and -77.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.90%).

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.40% this year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 649.48M, and float is at 647.22M with Short Float at 2.62%.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.