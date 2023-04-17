Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Is Down -30.63% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) is -30.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $1.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OGI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $1.29 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.72% off the consensus price target high of $1.98 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 24.32% higher than the price target low of $0.74 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.56, the stock is -12.91% and -23.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing -7.22% at the moment leaves the stock -39.47% off its SMA200. OGI registered -66.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.53.

The stock witnessed a -13.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.33%, and is -10.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.43% over the week and 5.94% over the month.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) has around 882 employees, a market worth around $246.00M and $166.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.97% and -68.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.30%).

Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Organigram Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.90% this year.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 311.96M, and float is at 255.12M with Short Float at 2.52%.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is 19.81% higher over the past 12 months.