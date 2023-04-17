Positives for Express Inc. (EXPR) as stock gains in recent trading

Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is -17.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.66 and a high of $4.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXPR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.73% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 84.73% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.84, the stock is 9.60% and -11.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.64 million and changing 24.67% at the moment leaves the stock -35.07% off its SMA200. EXPR registered -73.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.73.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.00%, and is 22.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.29% over the week and 7.07% over the month.

Express Inc. (EXPR) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $49.70M and $1.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.21. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.25% and -79.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (74.80%).

Express Inc. (EXPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Express Inc. (EXPR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Express Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.20% this year.

Express Inc. (EXPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.55M, and float is at 65.35M with Short Float at 12.10%.

Express Inc. (EXPR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Express Inc. (EXPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHMIDMAN YEHUDA,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SHMIDMAN YEHUDA bought 5,434,783 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $4.60 per share for a total of $25.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.43 million shares.

Express Inc. (EXPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Gap Inc. (GPS) that is trading -30.09% down over the past 12 months and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) that is -21.86% lower over the same period. The Buckle Inc. (BKE) is 14.10% up on the 1-year trading charts.