Positives for OmniAb Inc. (OABI) as stock gains in recent trading

OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) is 5.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.91 and a high of $10.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OABI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.85% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 52.62% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.79, the stock is 6.39% and 1.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock -40.68% off its SMA200. OABI registered -62.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$50.89.

The stock witnessed a 2.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.80%, and is 1.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.77% over the week and 6.31% over the month.

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $442.71M and $59.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.43% and -63.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.70%).

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OmniAb Inc. (OABI) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OmniAb Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.50% this year.

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.48M, and float is at 93.62M with Short Float at 4.16%.

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at OmniAb Inc. (OABI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FOEHR MATTHEW W,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that FOEHR MATTHEW W bought 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $3.77 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.84 million shares.

OmniAb Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Cochran Jennifer R. (Director) bought a total of 22,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $3.75 per share for $83526.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77476.0 shares of the OABI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, FOEHR MATTHEW W (President & CEO) acquired 300,000 shares at an average price of $3.39 for $1.02 million. The insider now directly holds 1,705,350 shares of OmniAb Inc. (OABI).