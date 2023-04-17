RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) down -2.64% since start of the year

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) is -2.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.27 and a high of $14.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RLJ stock was last observed hovering at around $10.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.72% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 1.81% higher than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.31, the stock is 1.58% and -6.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -0.39% at the moment leaves the stock -10.04% off its SMA200. RLJ registered -20.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.11.

The stock witnessed a -2.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.16%, and is -0.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $1.67B and $1.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 101.08 and Fwd P/E is 17.47. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.22% and -30.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RLJ Lodging Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 105.10% this year.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 159.75M, and float is at 158.33M with Short Float at 5.84%.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gibson Patricia L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Gibson Patricia L bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $10.47 per share for a total of $52350.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 79635.0 shares.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -12.09% down over the past 12 months and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) that is -37.28% lower over the same period. Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) is -8.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.