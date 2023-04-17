Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) is -6.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.08 and a high of $16.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBRA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -10.95% lower than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.65, the stock is 5.17% and -2.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing -0.94% at the moment leaves the stock -11.71% off its SMA200. SBRA registered -8.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.93.

The stock witnessed a 2.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.21%, and is 2.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $2.72B and $624.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.32. Profit margin for the company is -12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.58% and -29.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.00% this year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 230.98M, and float is at 228.02M with Short Float at 6.23%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 28 times.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -23.27% down over the past 12 months and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) that is -25.52% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -39.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.