SM Energy Company (SM) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is -11.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.66 and a high of $54.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SM stock was last observed hovering at around $30.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.28% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -3.13% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.94, the stock is 9.71% and 4.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -16.13% off its SMA200. SM registered -24.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.25.

The stock witnessed a 20.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.44%, and is 4.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

SM Energy Company (SM) has around 539 employees, a market worth around $3.77B and $3.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.45 and Fwd P/E is 4.59. Profit margin for the company is 33.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.47% and -43.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.40%).

SM Energy Company (SM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SM Energy Company (SM) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SM Energy Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.70% this year.

SM Energy Company (SM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 122.45M, and float is at 120.75M with Short Float at 4.29%.

SM Energy Company (SM) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at SM Energy Company (SM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vogel Herbert S,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Vogel Herbert S bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $25.63 per share for a total of $25630.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

SM Energy Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Vogel Herbert S (President & CEO) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $29.15 per share for $29150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the SM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Vogel Herbert S (President & CEO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $29.48 for $29480.0. The insider now directly holds 404,063 shares of SM Energy Company (SM).

SM Energy Company (SM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Range Resources Corporation (RRC) that is -14.14% lower over the past 12 months.