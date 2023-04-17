Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) down -0.80% since start of the year

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) is -0.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.75 and a high of $115.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SQM stock was last observed hovering at around $76.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.62% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.76% off the consensus price target high of $136.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 6.82% higher than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.20, the stock is 1.27% and -6.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing 3.42% at the moment leaves the stock -13.16% off its SMA200. SQM registered -4.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.78.

The stock witnessed a 9.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.89%, and is 7.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) has around 6997 employees, a market worth around $20.40B and $10.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.79 and Fwd P/E is 7.05. Profit margin for the company is 36.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.55% and -31.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (50.70%).

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 567.20% this year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 285.64M, and float is at 142.44M with Short Float at 2.96%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) that is trading -74.79% down over the past 12 months and FMC Corporation (FMC) that is -10.55% lower over the same period. Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) is -51.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.