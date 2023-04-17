Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) up 48.15% since start of the year

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) is 48.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.43 and a high of $12.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SUMO stock was last observed hovering at around $12.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $12.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.41% off the consensus price target high of $12.05 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.00, the stock is 0.43% and 0.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 34.17% off its SMA200. SUMO registered 12.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$10.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.89%, and is 0.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.23% over the week and 0.39% over the month.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) has around 983 employees, a market worth around $1.49B and $300.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -41.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.77% and -4.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.60%).

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sumo Logic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.70% this year.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.21M, and float is at 113.76M with Short Float at 4.21%.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sayar Ramin,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Sayar Ramin sold 21,812 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $11.84 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.74 million shares.

Sumo Logic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Grierson Stewart (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 10,842 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $11.84 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the SUMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, McDonald Lynne Doherty (President WWD Field Operations) disposed off 9,803 shares at an average price of $11.84 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 456,701 shares of Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO).

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 1.45% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -14.76% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -14.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.