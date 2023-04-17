Suzano S.A. (SUZ) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) is -11.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.70 and a high of $11.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUZ stock was last observed hovering at around $8.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $12.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.62% off the consensus price target high of $16.99 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 7.43% higher than the price target low of $8.88 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.22, the stock is -0.21% and -5.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -2.14% at the moment leaves the stock -10.43% off its SMA200. SUZ registered -27.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.58.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.05%, and is 2.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 2.38 and Fwd P/E is 7.27. Distance from 52-week low is 6.68% and -28.52% from its 52-week high.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Suzano S.A. (SUZ) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Suzano S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.90% this year.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.31B, and float is at 1.31B with Short Float at 0.09%.