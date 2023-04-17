Tenaris S.A. (TS): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:TS Stock Is Going Next

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) is -16.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.24 and a high of $38.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TS stock was last observed hovering at around $29.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $43.94 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.98% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 1.4% higher than the price target low of $29.93 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.51, the stock is 2.83% and -6.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing -1.34% at the moment leaves the stock -2.63% off its SMA200. TS registered -7.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.29.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.90%, and is 4.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) has around 25292 employees, a market worth around $17.49B and $11.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.82 and Fwd P/E is 5.68. Profit margin for the company is 21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.69% and -22.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.70%).

Tenaris S.A. (TS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenaris S.A. (TS) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tenaris S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 132.10% this year.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 590.27M, and float is at 233.47M with Short Float at 2.58%.

Tenaris S.A. (TS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -28.84% down over the past 12 months and YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) that is 145.56% higher over the same period. ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) is -5.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.