The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) – The 33.82% Upside Potential Remains

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) is -25.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.05 and a high of $45.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LSXMA stock was last observed hovering at around $29.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.47% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 9.0% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.12, the stock is 6.01% and -5.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -1.85% at the moment leaves the stock -23.82% off its SMA200. LSXMA registered -35.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.68.

The stock witnessed a 9.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.47%, and is 2.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.42% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 7.82 and Fwd P/E is 9.49. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.25% and -36.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 110.70% this year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 327.00M, and float is at 94.29M with Short Float at 4.87%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wendling Brian J,the company’sCAO/PFO. SEC filings show that Wendling Brian J sold 3,137 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $75.11 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 that Wendling Brian J (CAO/PFO) sold a total of 7,252 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 and was made at $74.51 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8365.0 shares of the LSXMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, Wendling Brian J (CAO/PFO) disposed off 9,058 shares at an average price of $73.22 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 8,137 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA).