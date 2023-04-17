These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) is -7.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.23 and a high of $9.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARCO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.67% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 3.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.72, the stock is 2.61% and -3.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 2.93% at the moment leaves the stock 1.55% off its SMA200. ARCO registered 1.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.35.

The stock witnessed a -1.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.18%, and is 8.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) has around 81256 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $3.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.59 and Fwd P/E is 9.44. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.92% and -14.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 208.40% this year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 210.57M, and float is at 124.79M with Short Float at 0.36%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) that is trading -20.53% down over the past 12 months and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) that is 37.44% higher over the same period. McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is 15.98% up on the 1-year trading charts.