These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) is 74.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.46 and a high of $87.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LNTH stock was last observed hovering at around $87.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.39% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.11% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 6.66% higher than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $88.67, the stock is 8.15% and 22.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 1.59% at the moment leaves the stock 30.37% off its SMA200. LNTH registered 53.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $74.02.

The stock witnessed a 21.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.81%, and is 6.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has around 698 employees, a market worth around $5.95B and $935.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 258.51 and Fwd P/E is 15.98. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.83% and 1.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 137.60% this year.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.50M, and float is at 67.18M with Short Float at 5.20%.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Montagut Etienne,the company’sChief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Montagut Etienne sold 3,684 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $82.09 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69372.0 shares.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 that Heino Mary Anne (CEO) sold a total of 44,484 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 and was made at $80.77 per share for $3.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the LNTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27, Montagut Etienne (Chief Business Officer) disposed off 14,528 shares at an average price of $81.13 for $1.18 million. The insider now directly holds 73,056 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH).

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) that is 9.03% higher over the past 12 months.