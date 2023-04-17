Things appear to be looking up for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) is 184.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $3.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BITF stock was last observed hovering at around $1.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 37.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.25, the stock is 29.85% and 30.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.36 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 22.85% off its SMA200. BITF registered -59.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 30.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.70.

The stock witnessed a 52.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.76%, and is 35.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.42% over the week and 9.99% over the month.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has around 150 employees, a market worth around $361.70M and $189.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 232.45% and -63.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-82.80%).

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bitfarms Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -980.70% this year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 219.59M, and float is at 174.27M with Short Float at 5.31%.