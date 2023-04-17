Things appear to be looking up for ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) is -88.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.94 and a high of $363.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CFRX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.90, the stock is -47.25% and -69.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.57 million and changing -4.10% at the moment leaves the stock -96.37% off its SMA200. CFRX registered -99.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -93.22%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.16.

The stock witnessed a -56.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -88.67%, and is -23.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.90% over the week and 19.79% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -4.10% and -99.75% from its 52-week high.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ContraFect Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -183.20% this year.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 0.61M, and float is at 0.47M with Short Float at 7.10%.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) that is trading 126.46% up over the past 12 months.