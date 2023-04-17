Things appear to be looking up for Incyte Corporation (INCY)

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) is -7.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.07 and a high of $86.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INCY stock was last observed hovering at around $75.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83% off its average median price target of $88.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.39% off the consensus price target high of $119.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -22.13% lower than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.50, the stock is 2.22% and -1.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -1.10% at the moment leaves the stock -2.09% off its SMA200. INCY registered -6.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.25.

The stock witnessed a 2.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.40%, and is -1.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Incyte Corporation (INCY) has around 2324 employees, a market worth around $16.80B and $3.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.95 and Fwd P/E is 15.13. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.49% and -13.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Incyte Corporation (INCY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Incyte Corporation (INCY) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Incyte Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.40% this year.

Incyte Corporation (INCY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 222.61M, and float is at 218.93M with Short Float at 3.76%.

Incyte Corporation (INCY) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Incyte Corporation (INCY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pasquale Maria E,the company’sEVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Pasquale Maria E sold 802 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $84.06 per share for a total of $67416.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68524.0 shares.

Incyte Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 30 that Pasquale Maria E (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 60,024 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 30 and was made at $84.74 per share for $5.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68524.0 shares of the INCY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, Iyengar Vijay K (EVP, GMAPPS) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $85.00 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 42,835 shares of Incyte Corporation (INCY).

Incyte Corporation (INCY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seagen Inc. (SGEN) that is trading 44.48% up over the past 12 months and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) that is 27.79% higher over the same period.