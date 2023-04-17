Things appear to be looking up for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) is -6.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.81 and a high of $93.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WH stock was last observed hovering at around $67.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $89.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.19% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 15.43% higher than the price target low of $79.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.81, the stock is -0.04% and -7.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -4.85% off its SMA200. WH registered -17.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.11.

The stock witnessed a -0.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.90%, and is -0.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $5.79B and $1.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.15 and Fwd P/E is 15.45. Profit margin for the company is 23.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.59% and -28.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.50% this year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.60M, and float is at 85.54M with Short Float at 3.81%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 62 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHECCHIO LISA,the company’sChief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that CHECCHIO LISA sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $76.90 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13692.0 shares.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that ALLEN MICHELE (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 14,940 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $71.34 per share for $1.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the WH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Cash Paul F (General Counsel & Corp. Secy.) disposed off 8,137 shares at an average price of $74.38 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 5,034 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH).