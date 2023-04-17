UGI Corporation (UGI) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is -6.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.19 and a high of $44.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UGI stock was last observed hovering at around $34.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.42% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -4.7% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.55, the stock is 0.35% and -5.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock -8.44% off its SMA200. UGI registered -3.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.04.

The stock witnessed a -0.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.65%, and is -0.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

UGI Corporation (UGI) has around 4700 employees, a market worth around $7.30B and $10.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.44 and Fwd P/E is 10.52. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.77% and -22.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

UGI Corporation (UGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UGI Corporation (UGI) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UGI Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.00% this year.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 209.93M, and float is at 208.38M with Short Float at 1.86%.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at UGI Corporation (UGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HERMANCE FRANK S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HERMANCE FRANK S sold 12,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $38.84 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

UGI Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Gaudiosi Monica M (VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $35.31 per share for $2.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61109.0 shares of the UGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, Perreault Roger (President & CEO) disposed off 16,341 shares at an average price of $35.01 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 37,560 shares of UGI Corporation (UGI).

UGI Corporation (UGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Southern Company (SO) that is trading -4.77% down over the past 12 months and ONEOK Inc. (OKE) that is -5.34% lower over the same period. Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) is -5.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.