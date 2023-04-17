Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) is -23.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.93 and a high of $30.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VET stock was last observed hovering at around $13.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $13.47, the stock is 4.41% and -0.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock -29.53% off its SMA200. VET registered -35.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.09.

The stock witnessed a 7.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.32%, and is 2.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) has around 740 employees, a market worth around $2.92B and $3.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.73 and Fwd P/E is 2.61. Profit margin for the company is 38.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.91% and -55.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.20%).

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 11.80% this year.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 163.10M, and float is at 159.82M with Short Float at 0.98%.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enerplus Corporation (ERF) that is trading 18.47% up over the past 12 months and Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) that is 9.18% higher over the same period. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is -1.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.