VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -44.62% Change This Year

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) is -44.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.90 and a high of $6.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VNET stock was last observed hovering at around $3.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $34.41 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.44% off the consensus price target high of $56.50 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 86.98% higher than the price target low of $24.12 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.14, the stock is -6.26% and -24.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -1.57% at the moment leaves the stock -37.94% off its SMA200. VNET registered -53.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.83.

The stock witnessed a -0.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.03%, and is -16.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.80% over the week and 9.49% over the month.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) has around 3221 employees, a market worth around $472.19M and $1.03B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.28% and -54.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VNET Group Inc. (VNET) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VNET Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -261.40% this year.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.06M, and float is at 123.84M with Short Float at 5.01%.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Equinix Inc. (EQIX) that is trading -7.14% down over the past 12 months and Baidu Inc. (BIDU) that is -1.71% lower over the same period.