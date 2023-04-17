What should you know before buying stock in Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is -25.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.43 and a high of $20.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONB stock was last observed hovering at around $13.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.05% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 10.13% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.48, the stock is -5.44% and -16.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -2.53% at the moment leaves the stock -21.42% off its SMA200. ONB registered -11.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.15%.

The stock witnessed a -7.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.07%, and is -3.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) has around 3967 employees, a market worth around $4.05B and $1.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.73 and Fwd P/E is 6.85. Profit margin for the company is 28.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.37% and -33.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Old National Bancorp (ONB) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.50% this year.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 291.19M, and float is at 289.12M with Short Float at 2.86%.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at Old National Bancorp (ONB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCUDDER MICHAEL L,the company’sEXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that SCUDDER MICHAEL L sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Old National Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that SCUDDER MICHAEL L (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) sold a total of 8,244 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $17.70 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the ONB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, SCUDDER MICHAEL L (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) disposed off 9,308 shares at an average price of $17.75 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 204,297 shares of Old National Bancorp (ONB).

Old National Bancorp (ONB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Financial Corporation (THFF) that is trading -17.48% down over the past 12 months and Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) that is -17.02% lower over the same period. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is -11.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.