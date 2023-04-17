What should you know before buying stock in SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) is 0.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.78 and a high of $24.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SSRM stock was last observed hovering at around $16.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.21% off the consensus price target high of $24.37 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -2.07% lower than the price target low of $15.47 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.79, the stock is 5.26% and 8.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -1.86% at the moment leaves the stock 4.97% off its SMA200. SSRM registered -32.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.65.

The stock witnessed a 15.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.57%, and is 0.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $3.33B and $1.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.80 and Fwd P/E is 19.37. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.55% and -35.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SSR Mining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.50% this year.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 206.57M, and float is at 205.47M with Short Float at 3.65%.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Farid Fady Adel Edward,the company’sChief Corp Development Officer. SEC filings show that Farid Fady Adel Edward sold 2,955 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $13.31 per share for a total of $39331.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

SSR Mining Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that White Alison Lynn (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,439 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $13.31 per share for $32463.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66077.0 shares of the SSRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Sparks Michael John (Chief Legal & Admin Officer) disposed off 2,323 shares at an average price of $13.31 for $30919.0. The insider now directly holds 146,048 shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM).

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -5.12% down over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -16.60% lower over the same period. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is -46.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.