What should you know before buying stock in Versus Systems Inc. (VS)

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) is 20.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $18.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.02 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.16% off the consensus price target high of $1.02 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 42.16% higher than the price target low of $1.02 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.59, the stock is 1.04% and -20.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -2.25% at the moment leaves the stock -78.98% off its SMA200. VS registered -96.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.42.

The stock witnessed a -9.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.69%, and is 13.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.88% over the week and 10.44% over the month.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $6.40M and $1.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 55.36% and -96.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-151.10%).

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Versus Systems Inc. (VS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Versus Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.30% this year.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.38M, and float is at 1.94M with Short Float at 8.96%.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Versus Systems Inc. (VS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 0 times.