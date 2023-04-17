Why Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) is -1.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.98 and a high of $15.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DADA stock was last observed hovering at around $7.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $116.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.09% off the consensus price target high of $139.38 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 91.71% higher than the price target low of $82.46 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.84, the stock is -11.26% and -27.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing -5.52% at the moment leaves the stock -9.66% off its SMA200. DADA registered -23.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.72.

The stock witnessed a -2.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.22%, and is -11.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.03% over the week and 6.83% over the month.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) has around 3132 employees, a market worth around $1.95B and $1.36B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.36. Profit margin for the company is -21.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.53% and -56.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.80%).

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dada Nexus Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.90% this year.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 269.97M, and float is at 262.02M with Short Float at 1.16%.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) that is 63.20% higher over the past 12 months.