Why Iris Energy Limited (IREN) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) is 261.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.02 and a high of $13.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IREN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32%.

Currently trading at $4.52, the stock is 44.25% and 57.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing 7.62% at the moment leaves the stock 47.15% off its SMA200. IREN registered -64.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 28.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.33.

The stock witnessed a 66.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 170.66%, and is 51.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.00% over the week and 12.66% over the month.

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $230.88M and $58.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 343.14% and -66.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -834.40% this year.

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.03M, and float is at 46.67M with Short Float at 2.43%.

Iris Energy Limited (IREN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Canaan Inc. (CAN) that is trading -28.44% down over the past 12 months and Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) that is -52.13% lower over the same period. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is -54.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.