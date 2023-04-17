Why should you keep an eye on Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM)?

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) is 16.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.76 and a high of $36.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BAM stock was last observed hovering at around $33.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.74% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -59.48% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.49, the stock is 5.90% and 1.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 5.03% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.74.

The stock witnessed a 8.63% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.14%, and is 5.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 7.21 and Fwd P/E is 19.58. Profit margin for the company is 52.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.15% and -8.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.10% this year.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 441.36M, and float is at 398.70M with Short Float at 0.96%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast sold 50,256 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $11.94 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21.05 million shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast (Director) sold a total of 24,744 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $11.96 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21.1 million shares of the BAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN () disposed off 970,000 shares at an average price of $24.53 for $23.79 million. The insider now directly holds 12,311,712 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM).