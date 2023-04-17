Will Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) is -57.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $1.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APTX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 76.0% higher than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.12, the stock is -8.38% and -59.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 1.58% at the moment leaves the stock -67.67% off its SMA200. APTX registered -89.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.37%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.38.

The stock witnessed a -12.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -76.54%, and is 5.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.45% over the week and 13.08% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 9.61% and -88.81% from its 52-week high.

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aptinyx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.00% this year.

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.72M, and float is at 54.08M with Short Float at 6.05%.

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.