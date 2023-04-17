Will Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) is -93.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $20.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BDRX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $3149.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.99% off the consensus price target high of $3149.49 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.99% higher than the price target low of $3149.49 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.25, the stock is -64.55% and -84.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.95 million and changing -8.19% at the moment leaves the stock -96.53% off its SMA200. BDRX registered -98.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -96.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.46.

The stock witnessed a -82.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -90.75%, and is -13.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.78% over the week and 35.55% over the month.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) has around 20 employees, a market worth around $5.00M and $0.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.21% and -98.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.40%).

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.90% this year.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.47M, and float is at 14.26M with Short Float at 5.53%.