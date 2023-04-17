Will Nogin Inc. (NOGN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN) is -81.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.65 and a high of $230.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOGN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69% off its average median price target of $0.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -474.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -474.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.87, the stock is -40.49% and -68.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.75 million and changing 31.65% at the moment leaves the stock -94.96% off its SMA200. NOGN registered -98.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.89.

The stock witnessed a -59.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -81.81%, and is 55.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.89% over the week and 37.20% over the month.

Nogin Inc. (NOGN) has around 213 employees, a market worth around $23.30M and $94.47M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 73.94% and -98.75% from its 52-week high.

Nogin Inc. (NOGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nogin Inc. (NOGN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nogin Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.10% this year.

Nogin Inc. (NOGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.67M, and float is at 5.62M with Short Float at 1.59%.

Nogin Inc. (NOGN) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Nogin Inc. (NOGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HUBERMAN JONATHAN,the company’sCEO & President. SEC filings show that HUBERMAN JONATHAN bought 1,011,828 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $3.00 per share for a total of $3.04 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.02 million shares.

Nogin Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 06 that Choi Stephen (10% Owner) bought a total of 333,333 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 06 and was made at $3.00 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.1 million shares of the NOGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, Rahmati Shahriyar (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $3.00 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 200,000 shares of Nogin Inc. (NOGN).