Wipro Limited (WIT) down -7.08% since start of the year

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) is -7.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.32 and a high of $7.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WIT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $4.87 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.36% off the consensus price target high of $5.88 offered by 45 analysts, but current levels are -14.55% lower than the price target low of $3.78 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.33, the stock is -3.12% and -7.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.45 million and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock -11.47% off its SMA200. WIT registered -39.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.15.

The stock witnessed a -4.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.54%, and is -3.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 1.39% over the month.

Wipro Limited (WIT) has around 258744 employees, a market worth around $24.62B and $10.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.05 and Fwd P/E is 14.43. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.23% and -39.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

Wipro Limited (WIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wipro Limited (WIT) is a “Hold”. 45 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.70, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 8 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wipro Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.90% this year.

Wipro Limited (WIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.47B, and float is at 1.48B with Short Float at 0.48%.

Wipro Limited (WIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -14.53% down over the past 12 months and HP Inc. (HPQ) that is -21.30% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is 1.71% up on the 1-year trading charts.