ZTS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Now

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) is 19.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $124.15 and a high of $190.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZTS stock was last observed hovering at around $173.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.06% off its average median price target of $220.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.85% off the consensus price target high of $260.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 5.62% higher than the price target low of $185.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $174.60, the stock is 4.80% and 4.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 8.94% off its SMA200. ZTS registered -7.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.05.

The stock witnessed a 6.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.19%, and is 3.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) has around 13800 employees, a market worth around $80.27B and $8.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.84 and Fwd P/E is 28.84. Profit margin for the company is 26.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.64% and -8.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

Zoetis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.20% this year.

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 465.56M, and float is at 461.59M with Short Float at 1.10%.

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lagano Roxanne,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Lagano Roxanne sold 13,010 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $175.00 per share for a total of $2.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26357.0 shares.

Zoetis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 22 that Lagano Roxanne (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 2,167 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 22 and was made at $180.26 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23687.0 shares of the ZTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 21, PECK KRISTIN C (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 9,689 shares at an average price of $180.00 for $1.74 million. The insider now directly holds 39,743 shares of Zoetis Inc. (ZTS).

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 34.66% up over the past 12 months and IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) that is -2.97% lower over the same period.