Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) is -44.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.08 and a high of $0.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADMP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are 94.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.09, the stock is -13.30% and -44.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock -60.39% off its SMA200. ADMP registered -81.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.63.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -22.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.85%, and is -5.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.66% over the week and 12.31% over the month.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $16.02M and $4.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 11.89% and -82.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2926.20%).

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.20% this year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.99M, and float is at 148.38M with Short Float at 1.32%.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is trading -7.53% down over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -8.30% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -22.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.