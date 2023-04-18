Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) on Track to Reach $8.00 in a Year

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) is -88.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $118.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALLR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 85.25% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.18, the stock is -47.99% and -75.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.38 million and changing -18.06% at the moment leaves the stock -94.68% off its SMA200. ALLR registered -98.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -95.52%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.28.

The stock witnessed a -70.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -86.18%, and is -8.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 66.75% over the week and 36.93% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 13.46% and -99.00% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 47.30% this year.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 0.31M, and float is at 0.24M with Short Float at 24.62%.