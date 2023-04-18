Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) is -31.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.98 and a high of $13.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATUS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.5% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -57.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.15, the stock is -2.13% and -17.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.82 million and changing 2.94% at the moment leaves the stock -48.92% off its SMA200. ATUS registered -73.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.76.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.92%, and is -3.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.83% over the week and 6.54% over the month.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $1.44B and $9.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.34 and Fwd P/E is 7.02. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.70% and -76.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altice USA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.00% this year.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 456.07M, and float is at 205.06M with Short Float at 16.51%.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stewart Charles,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Stewart Charles sold 31,560 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $9.99 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.32 million shares.