Are we looking at the next big move in Enbridge Inc. (ENB)?

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is 2.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.02 and a high of $47.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENB stock was last observed hovering at around $40.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $40.05, the stock is 5.01% and 3.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing 0.02% at the moment leaves the stock -0.30% off its SMA200. ENB registered -13.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.95.

The stock witnessed a 8.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.09%, and is 2.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.13% over the week and 1.50% over the month.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has around 11100 employees, a market worth around $80.52B and $39.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.89 and Fwd P/E is 13.24. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.36% and -15.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Enbridge Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.60% this year.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.02B, and float is at 2.02B with Short Float at 2.05%.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading 27.06% up over the past 12 months and Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) that is -3.46% lower over the same period. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is 0.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.