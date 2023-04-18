Are we looking at the next big move in Equinor ASA (EQNR)?

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is -16.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.28 and a high of $41.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQNR stock was last observed hovering at around $29.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $36.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.7% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 18.56% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.32, the stock is 3.00% and -1.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock -11.38% off its SMA200. EQNR registered -20.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.97.

The stock witnessed a 8.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.68%, and is 1.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) has around 21936 employees, a market worth around $92.53B and $149.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.24. Profit margin for the company is 19.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.57% and -28.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.60%).

Equinor ASA (EQNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equinor ASA (EQNR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equinor ASA is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 243.00% this year.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.93B, and float is at 1.03B with Short Float at 0.59%.