Are we looking at the next big move in Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN)?

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN) is 4.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.18 and a high of $16.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TCN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $9.72 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.09% off the consensus price target high of $11.50 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 5.41% higher than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.04, the stock is 4.46% and -1.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing 1.90% at the moment leaves the stock -10.84% off its SMA200. TCN registered -47.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.75.

The stock witnessed a 2.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.71%, and is 1.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) has around 1010 employees, a market worth around $2.95B and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.43 and Fwd P/E is 20.10. Distance from 52-week low is 11.90% and -50.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tricon Residential Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.40% this year.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 274.51M, and float is at 266.06M with Short Float at 0.88%.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) Insider Activity

A total of 105 insider transactions have happened at Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 101 times.