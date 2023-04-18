Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 86.31% Upside

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) is -47.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.75 and a high of $27.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASPN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.31% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 56.0% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.16, the stock is -10.99% and -31.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 4.05% at the moment leaves the stock -43.70% off its SMA200. ASPN registered -77.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.83.

The stock witnessed a -21.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.15%, and is -4.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.04% over the week and 7.74% over the month.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) has around 533 employees, a market worth around $446.91M and $180.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -45.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.13% and -77.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.40%).

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.40% this year.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.07M, and float is at 67.24M with Short Float at 5.10%.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SWEETNAM JAMES E,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SWEETNAM JAMES E bought 2,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $11.30 per share for a total of $30510.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6195.0 shares.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Wood River Capital, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 10,526,316 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $9.50 per share for $100.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.78 million shares of the ASPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Young Donald R (President and CEO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $14.63 for $73150.0. The insider now directly holds 599,146 shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN).

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Owens Corning (OC) that is trading 14.89% up over the past 12 months and UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) that is 90.01% higher over the same period. Cabot Corporation (CBT) is 11.26% up on the 1-year trading charts.