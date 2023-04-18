Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) is -15.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.08 and a high of $0.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AULT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.10, the stock is 5.21% and -5.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.35 million and changing -0.86% at the moment leaves the stock -43.52% off its SMA200. AULT registered -82.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.18.

The stock witnessed a 15.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.95%, and is 4.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.36% over the week and 10.25% over the month.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has around 323 employees, a market worth around $45.01M and $107.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -81.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.18% and -85.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 87.40% this year.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 415.75M, and float is at 361.26M with Short Float at 4.09%.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ault Alliance, Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Ault Alliance, Inc. bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $2.05 per share for a total of $1025.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.81 million shares.

Ault Alliance Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Ault Alliance, Inc. (10% Owner) bought a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $0.19 per share for $2144.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.43 million shares of the AULT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Ault Alliance, Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 700 shares at an average price of $2.55 for $1785.0. The insider now directly holds 1,807,000 shares of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT).